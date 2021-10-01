Worldwide icon-chevron-right North America icon-chevron-right United States icon-chevron-right Florida icon-chevron-right Miami icon-chevron-right NightGarden

NightGarden

Things to do, Exhibitions Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden | Coral Gables, FL , Miami Friday November 12 2021 - Sunday January 2 2022
NightGarden
1/4
Photograph: Courtesy Fairchild Tropical Garden
NightGarden
2/4
Photograph: Sharon Sipple
NightGarden
3/4
Photograph: Sharon Sipple
NightGarden
4/4
Photograph: Sharon Sipple
Buy tickets

Time Out says

One of the best things to come out of Art Basel 2018 was a video of Kanye West talking to a tree. It wasn’t another psychotic break, thankfully. The rapper was spitting it back to Archimedes, the creepily captivating talking tree at NightGarden, Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden’s psychedelic neon playground. The pop-up exhibit returns for its second year, taking over a portion of the 80-acre property and turning it into an illuminated wonderland. Think technicolor mazes, scavenger hunts led by virtual fairies, an enchanting snowfall experience, glowing dandelion fields and, yes, the infamous talking tree. Sounds fun, huh? We agree. 

Details
Event website: http://www.fairchildgarden.org/
Static map showing venue location
Venue name: Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden | Coral Gables, FL
Address: 10901 Old Cutler Rd
Miami

Cross street: at SW 101st St
Transport: Bus 65

Dates And Times
You may also like
    Best selling Time Out Offers