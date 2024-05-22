Pinstripes Aventura

Time Out says

This sprawling “eatertainment” hub consists of a two-story, 30,000-square-foot space that includes an Italian-American bistro, 12 bowling lanes, five indoor and outdoor bocce courts, various private event areas and a spectacular rooftop patio. Free and easy parking is available and there are weekly specials like daily happy hour from 3 to 6:30pm, weekend brunch and a kids menu that also includes vegan and gluten-free options. Unlike some bowling alleys where you have to flag down a waiter or go up to the bar to order, your lane has a dedicated server who will refresh drinks (think premium cocktails and a variety of beer on tap). You can also order snacks (pigs in a blanket, calamari, chicken wings and pizzas are popular starters), sandwiches and salads.

Why kids love it: High-tech screens allow you to bowl games with avatars and selfies—and the very effective gutter guards ensure your kids will score, even if their aim is off.

Why parents love it: The stylish decor feels like a high-end-lounge-meets-family-rec-room. And the extensive menu combined with attentive service means you won’t have to worry about feeding your kids while relaxing with a cocktail.