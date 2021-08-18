New York
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Édouard Manet, Boating, 1874
Photograph: Courtesy CC/Flickr/Thomas HawkÉdouard Manet, Boating, 1874

The best Impressionist painters in art history

Read through our ranking of the top Impressionist painters who changed the course of art history forever

Written by
Howard Halle
Advertising

You think you know who the best impressionist painters are? Let's find out if we agree!

Most people know what Impressionism is, but they don’t know that the name was originally coined as a derogatory term. In 1874, a group of 30 artists—Paul Cèzanne, Edgar Degas and Claude Monet among them—mounted an exhibition in the studio of Nadar, a pioneering figure in the history of photography. Critics hated the show, and one dubbed the group Impressionists after seeing Monet’s contribution to the exhibit: A landscape painting title Impression, Sunrise. The sobriquet was meant as an insult, connoting the idea that the paintings were mere impressions, rather than works that were actually finished—and hence, not presentable. But it stuck and was soon embraced by the artists associated with the style.

Since then, Impressionism has become one of the most beloved movements in art history, with examples housed in the collections of major museums such as The Metropolitan Museum of Art, MoMA and the Guggenheim. Still, the critic’s dis about how “unfinished” Impressionism appeared pointed to why the form was such a radical break from the past. For two centuries, art in France had been dominated by the Royal Academy of Art in Paris. Founded in the mid-17th century to train artists, the Academy also enforced artistic standards for how and what an artist could paint or sculpt. Its rules emphasized a highly polished approach to figuration, and formulated a hierarchy of genres according to importance. So-called History Paintings (which dealt with the achievements of the state—i.e., the King or Queen—often through allegories based on classical mythology) stood atop the pecking order, while landscape paintings were relegated to secondary status. The Academy awarded artists who towed the official line by including them in its annual salon exhibition, which routinely rejected entries by the Impressionists when they first began to emerge in the 1860’s.

In time, the Academy and the academic style lost it’s grip on art as  Impressionism was better suited to capturing contemporary life in the Industrial Age. Impressionism altered the course of art history during the 19th-century and set the table for Modern Art in the century to come. If you want to find out more about the artists involved, look no further than our guide to the top Impressionist painters in art history.

Top Impressionist painters

Édouard Manet (1832–1883)
Photograph: Musée d'Orsay

1. Édouard Manet (1832–1883)

Though Manet is generally considered one of the leading figures of Impressionism, his work was distinct from other artists in the movement. Initally influenced by Old Masters such as Velaquez, Hals and Goya, he broke with tradition by introducing elements of modern life into his scenes. (As in his Luncheon on the Grass, in which a classical nude model joins a pair of ordinary-looking, clothed men on a picnic.) It was only in his later work that he adopted the loose brushwork and subject matter we think of as Impressionist. Born into an affluent Parisian family, Manet rejected a law career to pursue painting. In the 1870s, he contracted syphilis, which led to numerous health complications—including a gangrenous foot which had to be amputated in April, 1883, precipitating his death soon after.

Édouard Manet, The Luncheon on the Grass (Le déjeuner sur l'herbe), 1863

Photograph: Musée d'Orsay

Claude Monet (1840–1926)
Photograph: Musée Marmottan Monet

2. Claude Monet (1840–1926)

The defining figure of Impressionism, Monet gave the movement its name with his painting, Impression, soleil levant (Impression, Sunrise), 1872. Monet was known for his studies of light and color, and often returned to the same themes (haystacks, the cathedral in Rouen, France), to capture them at different times of day or in different seasons. Born in Paris, he grew up in the port city of Le Harve, becoming a painter after he defied his father’s wishes to join the family grocery business. Besides painting, Monet is famous for the garden he cultivated for his house in Giverny northwest of Paris. It became a source of subject matter for his paintings, especially for his nearly abstract images of the garden’s lily pond.

Claude Monet, Impression, soleil levant (Impression, Sunrise), 1872

Photograph: Musée Marmottan Monet

Advertising
Edgar Degas (1834–1917)
Photograph: Musée d'Orsay

3. Edgar Degas (1834–1917)

Degas surprisingly called himself a realist instead of an Impressionist. Known for depicting the worlds of dance and horse racing, his work betrays the influence of the then-nascent medium of photography, and certainly his canvases captured what would later be called the “decisive moment,” in which an image embodies a frozen instance in time. (As in The Dance Class, 1873–1876, where the action seems to have been called to a abrupt halt by the ballet instructor.) Moreover, Degas abjured painting outdoors like many of his contemporaries. “No art was ever less spontaneous than mine,” he once remarked. He was born in Paris to a Creole mother from New Orleans and a banker father, and like Manet, chose art over a law career. A difficult person, Degas remained a perennial, as well as misanthropic, bachelor who espoused politically reactionary and anti-Semite views. He died in 1917, five years after he stopped working due to failing eyesight.

Edgar Degas, The Dance Class (La Classe de Danse), 1873–1876

Photograph: Musée d'Orsay

Camille Pissarro (1830–1903)
Photograph: The Hermitage

4. Camille Pissarro (1830–1903)

A Danish-French Jew, Pissarro was a transitional figure between the Impressionist and the Post-Impressionist painters. Indeed, his short, choppy brush marks and staccato daubs had more in common with Seurat, Signac and Cézanne than they did with Monet’s more fluid approach. (This can be seen in paintings like Boulevard Montmartre à Paris, 1897, which captures the bustling traffic outside a hotel window.) Pissarro liked to work outdoors, painting many rural landscapes over his career. Born on St. Thomas in what is now the American Virgin Islands, Pissarro also lived in London for a time, returning there on several occasions to paint the Kew Gardens and other London scenes.

Camille Pissarro, Boulevard Montmartre, 1897

Photograph: The Hermitage

Advertising
Pierre-Auguste Renoir (1841–1919)
Photograph: The Phillips Collection

5. Pierre-Auguste Renoir (1841–1919)

Renoir is arguably the most beloved Impressionist and it’s easy to see why. He painted the world of Belle Epoque Paris as a kind of bohemian idyll, rendered in a lush, sensual style that quite literally put the pink of the good life into his subjects’ cheeks. His landscapes were equally sumptuous, and his portraits idealized his sitters. He was born in Limoges into a family of modest means, which may account for the aspirational tenor of his art. Renoir entered the Impressionist orbit after meeting Alfred Sisley, Frédéric Bazille and Monet while studying with the Swiss artist Charles Gleyre. Though immensely popular now, Renoir initially had a rough go at making ends meet to the point of being unable to afford art supplies.

Pierre-Auguste Renoir, Luncheon of the Boating Party, 1880–1881

Photograph: The Phillips Collection

Mary Cassatt (1844–1926)
Photograph: National Gallery of Art

6. Mary Cassatt (1844–1926)

Born into an upper-middle-class family, Cassatt is the best known of the female painters associated with Impressionism. She initially studied at the Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts in Philadelphia before moving to Paris in 1866. A friend and admirer of Degas, Cassatt became known for intimate domestic scenes with women and girls as the main focus. Later in her career, her work was shaped by the period fashion in France for Japanese art and design. By 1914, she was almost blind, and stopped making art. She would live for another dozen years before dying at Château de Beaufresne, outside Paris.

Mary Cassatt, The Boating Party, 1893–94
Photograph: National Gallery of Art

Advertising
Berthe Marie Pauline Morisot (1841–1895)
Photograph: The Cleveland Museum of Art

7. Berthe Marie Pauline Morisot (1841–1895)

The next best-known female Impressionist after Mary Cassatt, Morisot seemed to have borrowed a little something from just about all of her Impressionist contemporaries. Starting out by doing watercolors and drawings, she eventually transitioned to oil painting, for which he developed a light, almost feathery, style characterized by rapidly applied, sinuous stokes. (Her brushwork most closely resembles that of late Manet, and in fact, she was married to Manet’s older brother, Eugène.) As with Cassat, women served as a main subject for Morisot, along with landscapes. She died from pneumonia, contracted while nursing her 16-year-old daughter through a bout of the same illness.

Berthe Marie Pauline Morisot, Reading, 1873

Photograph: The Cleveland Museum of art

Gustave Caillebotte (1848–1894)
Photograph: Courtesy Art Institute of Chicago

8. Gustave Caillebotte (1848–1894)

Born into a wealthy family, Caillebotte lived off an inheritance that permitted him to make art without worrying about sales, and which also allowed him to buy the work of his fellow Impressionists and fund their exhibitions. Like Degas, his style was more realistic than that of his contemporaries. Indeed, you could say that some of his canvases were almost photo-realistic, or at least, uncanny in the way a photo can sometimes be. He painted interior scenes, cityscapes and the occasional rural scene, often employing extreme lines of perspective that gave his paintings a jittery dynamism that was sometimes at odds with the subject. These eccentricities of style may account for the fact that his work was largely forgotten until the 1950s, and not fully appreciated by art historians until the 1970s.

Gustave Caillebotte, Paris Street; Rainy Day, 1877

Photograph: Courtesy Art Institute of Chicago

Advertising
Frédéric Bazille (1841–1870)
Photograph: Courtesy Musée d’Orsay, Paris

9. Frédéric Bazille (1841–1870)

Like Gustave Caillebotte, Frédéric Bazille was born into wealth, and used his money to help support his fellow Impressionists. He took up painting after seeing the work of Délacroix, but his family expected him to become a doctor, so after moving to Paris in 1862 from his hometown of Montpellier in Southern France, he studied both art and medicine at the same time. Two years later, he failed his medical exam and took up painting full time. Bazille’s work focused on figures, which he often inserted into landscapes. He joined the French Army at the outbreak of the Franco-Prussian in 1870, and died in November of that year during the Battle of Beaune-la-Rolande, in which the French were routed by Prussian forces.

Frédéric Bazille, Studio in Rue de La Condamine, 1870

Photograph: Courtesy Musée d’Orsay, Paris

Show moreLoading animation

Looking for more art?

Show moreLoading animation
Recommended
    You may also like
      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Site map
      © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.