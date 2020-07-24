The 60 best summer songs of all time

Martha and the Vandellas already appear on this list, for their 1963 Motown breakthrough, “Heat Wave.” But their even more enduring contribution to the estival catalog is 1964’s “Dancing in the Street,” an exuberant call to booty-shaking action cowritten by a young Marvin Gaye (who also played drums on the recording). In this case, it’s not love that brings a sense of summer, but summer that brings a sense of love: an occasion for people “across the nation” and “around the world” to join in celebration. This democratic attitude took on civil-rights overtones when “Dancing in the Street” was appropriated as an unofficial anthem of the 1965 Watts riots in Los Angeles. But Martha Reeves insisted that it was not intended in that spirit. “My Lord, it was a party song,” she said, and whatever else it might have become, no one can argue with that.