Here’s what’s going on at Time Out Market New York this week

As New Yorkers settle in for fall in NYC, Time Out Market New York is gearing up with a busy schedule to keep the fun rolling through the chillier months.

The market has had an ongoing happy hour from 4 to 7pm during the week (what’s not to love about $6 select draught beers, $9 specialty cocktails and $8 select wines?), but there’s much more going on this autumn.

Below is the current schedule of recurring events at Time Out Market New York:

Mondays: Big Game Mondays

Take your Monday night football ritual to Time Out Market New York, where Monday’s NFL games will be projected on the big screen and happy hour lasts all night!

Head up to the market’s fifth floor to enjoy the game and happy hour prices all night from 4pm to close, including $30 Brooklyn and Coney Island IPA Pitchers and a specialty cocktail, the Gridiron Rum Punch ($12). Of course, game night wouldn’t be complete without good finger food—Pat Lafrieda will be selling its masterful burgers, sliders and tots while Fornino will have its unmatched Margherita pizza, arancini and meatballs for purchase.

Tuesdays: Love Local Tuesdays



Visitors to the Market receive 20% off drinks all day long if they’re a resident, first responder or worker in Dumbo. (Just a heads up: the deal is not valid during Happy Hour.) Just be sure to bring some proof of identification to take advantage of the neighborhood-focused deal.

Wednesdays: Speed Dating

Every other Wednesday, starting in October, the market will hold a speed dating event. While more information is forthcoming, it’s sure to keep your week (and love life) interesting!

Thursdays: Salsa Thursdays

Every Thursday from 6-9pm on the fifth floor of the Market, instructor Marlene Veras will lead you through the steps to beats by percussionist Ronnie Roc for a solid foundation before you break out into a full-on salsa dance party with tunes from DJ Ray Suave. It’s free!

Fridays: Vibe with live music

Every Friday afternoon and evening, the market will provide live music or tunes spun by live DJs on its fifth floor.

Saturdays: Make pizza with Fornino & Saturday Morning Yoga

Every other Saturday morning, starting September 17, Fornino will lead a group of newbies in how to craft the perfect pie. Participants will be provided with pizza-making materials: dough, toppings, individual workstations, chef hats and aprons as well as sparkling pomegranate toast, a goodie bag and two complimentary tickets to Jane’s Carousel, which is right outside of the market. Tickets, which are $35 for one parent and one child, are limited to 25 (for 50 people) per workshop.

Starting September 24, an instructor will lead a yoga session from 10 to 11am. More information is yet to come.

Your family has a new go-to weekend activity! Every weekend—starting on Sunday, September 18—Time Out Market New York will be streaming a family-fave film on the fifth floor and providing materials for a fun arts and crafts activity (coloring, watercolors) during the screening. Tickets are two-tier: $15 per person, which includes a $10 event card to use towards the purchase of a meal at any concession and $20 per person, which includes a $15 event card to use towards the purchase of Breakfast from Ess-A-Bagel or any other concession in the market. $20 tickets will also get you complimentary access to the nearby Jane’s carousel in Brooklyn Bridge Park.

Upcoming deals and specials:

In September, the market will be offering deals and specials that you’ll want to take advantage of:

Starting September 13, it’s National Chicken and Honey Month at Jacob’s Pickles, which will serve honey chicken with pickles, a hot honey chicken sandwich and a Jacobs Pumpkin Biscuit Beer.

Between September 12 and 18, it’s Negroni Week (for a good cause) at the market’s bar, which will be serving up three special cocktails for the occasion:

The Classic: Warwick Rustic American Dry Gin, Carpano Antica and Campari

The Wild Irish Negroni: Glendalough Rose Gin, Lillet Rouge, Giffard Pamplemousse and Campari

The Prospect Park…er: Dorothy Parker Gin, Carpano Antica, Blood Orange Juice, Orange Liqueur and Regan’s #6 Orange Bitters