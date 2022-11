Time Out says

Barbecue is one of the finest food groups an omnivore can enjoy. Bark Barbecue has been a moveable feast in NYC since pitmaster Ruben Santana first started serving his low-and-slow, white oak-fueled recipes at outdoor markets and pop-ups citywide (and beyond!) in 2020. Now, Bark’s beautiful brisket, ribs and pulled pork by the pound are available right here, every day, at its first permanent outpost. Pile your pick alongside rib tips, sandwiches and sides like mac and cheese.