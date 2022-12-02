Celebrate the holidays at Time Out Market

New York
  • Things to do
Santa Claus
Photograph: Shutterstock
Get in the holiday spirit at Time Out Market New York!

While you dine and drink at the market on Saturdays, December 11 and 18, the carolers of Jolly Holidays of IGE Entertainment will sing your favorite jolly tunes from 1 to 4pm. 

And Santa himself will make an appearance at the market on December 11, from just 1 to 3pm, for those who want to get a peek. He’ll be giving out candy canes and taking photos with you.

For some easy, free listening, come by the market on Mondays, December 5 and 12, from 7 to 10pm to hear live, holiday jazz from Charlie Roman Hot Club.

Charlie Roman is a guitarist and crooner specializing in 1930s jazz. From upbeat hot jazz to romantic vocals, his hot club is sure to get your feet tapping to the sounds of Django Reinhardt and early dance bands from the golden era.

Then on December 13, dig in your closet or through the thrift racks to find the most heinous sweater for Time Out Market New York’s Ugly Sweater Party. From 6 to 9pm, enjoy music by DJ Price I$ Right and try Threes Brewing’s Volition Black Lager among other craft beer.

It’s all a gift to you from Time Out Market!

Shaye Weaver
Written by
Shaye Weaver

Details

Event website:
www.timeoutmarket.com/newyork/
Address:
Price:
free
