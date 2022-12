Time Out says

Don your ugliest holiday sweater for a chance to win exclusive prizes from Threes Brewing at Time Out Market New York!

It’s time to dig in your closet or through the thrift racks to find the most heinous sweater for Time Out Market New York’s Ugly Sweater Party on December 13.

From 6 to 9pm, enjoy music by DJ Price I$ Right and try Threes Brewing’s Volition Black Lager among other craft beer.

‘Tis the season to be ugly!