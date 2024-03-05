Easter Celebration at Time Out Market

Time Out says

Hop on by Time Out Market New York for a springtime celebration of Easter.

On Easter Sunday, March 31, the Easter Bunny will be at the market for selfies from noon to 4pm during the market’s bottomless brunch. For $55, you can get unlimited mimosas or bellinis, Aperol spritzers plus a $35 Time Out Market Card to use for your choice of 15+ concessionaires.

Melaner will perform live between 2 and 5pm, so bring your dancing shoes.

Sign up on Eventbrite and bring proof of purchase to redeem your ticket. Seating is limited on a first-come, first-served basis. For groups of 10 guests and more, send an email to eventsny@timeoutmarket.com to learn more