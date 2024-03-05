New York
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Easter Celebration at Time Out Market

  • Things to do
Easter
Image: Time Out
Buy ticket
Advertising

Time Out says

Hop on by Time Out Market New York for a springtime celebration of Easter.

On Easter Sunday, March 31, the Easter Bunny will be at the market for selfies from noon to 4pm during the market’s bottomless brunch. For $55, you can get unlimited mimosas or bellinis, Aperol spritzers plus a $35 Time Out Market Card to use for your choice of 15+ concessionaires.

Melaner will perform live between 2 and 5pm, so bring your dancing shoes.

Sign up on Eventbrite and bring proof of purchase to redeem your ticket. Seating is limited on a first-come, first-served basis. For groups of 10 guests and more, send an email to eventsny@timeoutmarket.com to learn more

Details

Address:
Price:
Free entry
Opening hours:
noon - 5pm
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

Get us in your inbox

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Site map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.