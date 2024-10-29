Subscribe
Fornino
Photograph: Filip Wolak
  • Things to do, Classes and workshops
  • Fornino - Time Out Market, DUMBO

Pizza-making Class at Time Out Market

Shaye Weaver
Shaye Weaver
Editor, Time Out New York
Time Out says

One sure-fire way to impress your guests is serving a homemade pizza pie that you crafted using the same techniques as one of NYC’s best pizzerias.

Starting this month on Tuesday evenings from 7 to 9pm, you can learn hands on from Fornino at Time Out Market New York, who will lend one of its talented chefs for the class. You’ll get to wear a chef hat and apron and enjoy charcuterie, pizza, salad and wine while you learn.

If you’d like for your little ones to learn a new skill and get their hands saucy, there’s a pizza-making class for them too on Saturdays from 10 to 11am for $50 per child ($15 per additional child). They can don chef hats and aprons as well and get crayons and coloring sheets, too.

While we love going out for some iconic NYC pizza, we think learning from the masters is pretty awesome.

Details

Event website:
www.timeoutmarket.com/newyork/highlights/pizza-making-classes-at-fornino/
Address
Fornino - Time Out Market
Time Out Market New York
55 Water St
Brooklyn
11201
Price:
$50-$85

Dates and times

