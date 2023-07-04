New York
4th of July Weekend at Time Out Market New York

  • Time Out Market
  • Time Out Market New York, DUMBO
Time Out Market New York
Photograph: Time Out
Time Out says

Plans for your 4th of July weekend can be found at the Market.

Celebrate America’s 247th birthday with Time Out Market New York, which will be providing live music, specialty cocktails, bottomless brunch and more all weekend long.

The Market is open on the 4th of July, and all weekend long, to slake your festive food and beer desires—no grocery shopping or cooking required. It has the best fête feast combinations whether you’re hungry for vegan and vegetarian fare, looking to sink your teeth into some meat, wish to cool down with ice cream or you favor cookout classics.

The fun starts on Friday, June 30, with Summer Fridays with a View with DJ Guru Sanaal from 7 to 10pm.

On Saturday, Ronnie Roc & DJ Torres will crank up a Latin mix for you while on Sunday DJ VADA will get you dancing from 7 to 10pm.

The party doesn’t stop on Monday. Head over for bottomless brunch from 11am to 4pm ($65 gets you unlimited Mimosas, Bellinis, or Frosé plus a $35 Time Out Market Card to use for your choice of 15+ concessionaires) with tunes from DJ Checko Monday night from 7 to 10pm.

On the big day, the market’s bottomless brunch continues.

Amber Sutherland-Namako
Amber Sutherland-Namako

Details

Event website:
www.timeout.com/newyork/time-out-market
Address:
Time Out Market New York
Empire Stores
55 Water Street
New York
11201
Price:
free entry

Dates and times

Buy
