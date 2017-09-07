Five shops to check out at Vogue’s Fashion’s Night Out 2017

Tokyo’s biggest night in fashion is coming back to Omotesando, Aoyama and Harajuku this Saturday and fashionistas couldn’t be more excited. Select shops will be offering special sales and limited-edition items for the evening, plus you’ll be able to catch the latest season’s collections and other fun activities throughout the extravaganza. So if you’re down for a bit of retail therapy (plus freebies and drinks), dress your best and head on over to some of these shops for a stylish evening of fun.

1. Celine

Luxe fashion retailer Celine is offering a very special limited-edition item during Fashion’s Night Out this year. Just in time for the cold season, grab yourself an oversized Celine blanket perfect to spruce up your home or to keep you warm during the cooler months. The blanket is being sold for an easy ¥124,200, but it's obviously an investment piece. Right?

2. Café Kitsuné

Head on over to the newly refurbished café for chic coffees and cool treats including a special tricolour gelato fashioned after the French flag that will only be available during Fashion’s Night Out. If you go around the corner to the Maison Kitsuné boutique, you’ll be able to pick up free fashionable memorabilia including cute fans and chic pins – perfect for accessorising your photo snaps.

3. Ambush Workshop

Ambush has made headlines over this past year with designer Yoon Ambush being nominated for the LVMH Prize 2017, plus opening their very first shop in Tokyo just off Cat Street at the end of 2016. This Saturday you can snag a super cool, one-of-a-kind T-shirt at the shop. There are only going to be 30 T-shirts available so if you’re keen, better hop on over as early as possible.

4. Pulp 417 Édifice

Catch DJ Daruma along with other guest DJs throughout the evening as you shop through the store. Pulp 417 is also set to feature pre-sales of new collections plus limited-quantity items that you’ll be able to snatch before anyone else. Head on over to the adjoining deli and café for free beers and soft drinks and you’ll be set for the evening.

5. Armani Box

Visit Japan’s very first Armani Box pop-up store where you’ll be able to test out the full range of Armani beauty products as well as personalised engraving where you can place your name on items including lipsticks and cushion foundations. For those ready to pucker up, a limited-edition lip colour will also be available for purchase.

Fashion’s Night Out 2017 is on Saturday September 9, from 4pm to 11pm. Select shops around Omotesando, Aoyama and Harajuku are taking part – for full details, check out vogue.co.jp/fno/2017/tokyo.