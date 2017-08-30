Kith Treats opens their first shop in Tokyo

If Tokyo wasn’t saturated with enough ice cream joints, here’s another one to add to your list. You can now get your cereal fix for breakfast, lunch or even dinner at the new Kith Treats which just opened shop in Shibuya. The famed cereal bar from NYC is the brainchild of street wear guru and designer Ronnie Fieg. As the first overseas outpost of the shop, you can find influences from his New York location from the sleek, modern interior to the addition of clothing from his street wear label Kith which is also available in-store.

KITH

The original location based in Brooklyn is known for their well-curated selection of cereal mixes by famous friends of the brand including fashion designer Virgil Abloh to NFL New York Giants player Victor Cruz. One of their shops even serves up their customisable cereal creations in a shoe box alongside your choice of milk and toppings.

KITH

So, what to order? Signature specials come in either an ice cream swirl, milkshake or commuter bowl in a selection of flavour combinations to pick from. Try out one of their frozen concoctions mixed with sugary cereals and add-ins like Oreos, marshmallows and strawberry Pocky alongside their selection of Japanese limited apparel items. We’ll take a t-shirt with our milkshake, thanks.

Kith Treats 1-19-14 Jinnan, Shibuya-ku. 03 6416 1147. kithtreats.com. 11am-8.30pm.