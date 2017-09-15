Top three Instagram snaps of the week

Tokyo is one of the most photogenic cities you’ll ever have the pleasure of snapping. With that said, we are looking to you, our readers, for your prettiest shots of our fine city. Want to be featured? Make sure to tag your Instagram photos with #TimeOutTokyo for your chance to be shown on either our official Instagram or on our weekly roundup right here.

Taking cues from our best Instagram spots! This one is Gotokuji Temple where you'll find hundreds of maneki-neko dolls lining the area.

Have you hung around Asakusa in the evening? Check out our guide to Asakusa after dark for the best spots to hit up after the sun goes down.

Tokyo's old-school shopping streets (shotengai) are cool places to pick up knickknacks, street food and other fun stuff. Do you have a favourite?