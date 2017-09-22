  • Blog
Top three Instagram snaps of the week

By Kaila Imada Posted: Friday September 22 2017, 5:35pm

@nakinavy

Tokyo is one of the most photogenic cities you’ll ever have the pleasure of snapping. With that said, we are looking to you, our readers, for your prettiest shots of our fine city. Want to be featured? Make sure to tag your Instagram photos with #TimeOutTokyo for your chance to be shown on either our official Instagram or on our weekly roundup right here.  

A post shared by Kiara (@kiara_explorer) on

Living on the edge. Literally. What lengths would you go to for that perfect photo?  

A post shared by Ria Parikh (@riaparikh) on

Catching a rainbow over the Rainbow Bridge – talk about seeing double.  

A post shared by Naki (@nakinavy) on

It's officially autumn! Shibuya's the perfect place to start shopping for your new seasonal wardrobe. Need some help? We've rounded up the best shops in Shibuya right here

Staff writer
By Kaila Imada

Kaila is one of the English editors at Time Out Tokyo. She dreams of sample sales, uni and is always on the hunt for the perfect Instagram photo. Follow her on Instagram @kailaimada.

