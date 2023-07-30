Time Out says

Fuji Rock 2023 announces first lineup: Lizzo, Foo Fighters, Alanis Morissette, and more

The biggest and most beautiful of Japan’s summer music festivals, Fuji Rock is officially returning to Naeba in Niigata prefecture from Friday July 28 to Sunday July 30.

This summer, some of the world's biggest names are coming out to play in the mountains. So far, the confirmed headliners are Lizzo, Foo Fighters and The Strokes. Other artists that have announced joining the lineup include Alanis Morissette, Weezer, NxWorries (Anderson .Paak and Knxwledge), Denzel Curry, Yeah Yeah Yeahs and Balming Tiger. Stay tuned as even more artists will be announced leading up to the music fest. To see the full lineup, visit here.

Early bird discount tickets are already sold out, but the first round of advance ticket sales are open until March 2. You can purchase them via Eplus. The second round of advance tickets go on sale from March 3 to June 1 while general ticket sales start on June 2.

Tickets are cheaper the earlier you buy them, so its a good idea to secure your spot now. For the first round of advance sales, the three-day ticket costs ¥49,000 and a one-day ticket ¥21,000. When general sales open, a three-day ticket is ¥55,000 and a one-day ticket is ¥23,000.