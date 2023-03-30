You can try a comprehensive coffee tasting course paired with sweets at the new Blue Bottle Studio Kyoto

Japan’s ever-growing coffee scene is still going strong with the expansion of cool new concept shops like Blue Bottle Studio Kyoto. Supervised by Blue Bottle's founder, James Freeman, the new space allows you to sample a selection of coffees made using rare single origin beans from around the world paired with sweets.

Photo: Blue Bottle Coffee

The studio takes over the second floor of Blue Bottle Coffee Kyoto's front building, which is a renovated 100-year-old machiya townhouse. There are just four seats, allowing you to enjoy your coffee in a relaxing and intimate setting.

Photo: Blue Bottle Coffee

The Blue Bottle Studio Kyoto Coffee Course is reservation-only and costs ¥8,250 per person. It includes seven different coffees as well as sweets, the latter supervised by Tangentes' Yuichi Goto from Tokyo restaurant Path and pâtissier Kazuhiro Nakamura.

Photo: Blue Bottle Coffee

One of the highlights is the coffee flight set with coffee made from rare single origin beans. Part of the course also includes an alcoholic drink, but you can change it to a non-alcoholic beverage upon request.

Photo: Blue Bottle Coffee

Blue Bottle Studio Kyoto opens on Friday March 31, with reservations for the coffee course now open online. You can make reservations up to two months in advance.

More from Time Out Tokyo

Here are 8 least crowded places in Tokyo for cherry blossoms

Everything we know about Tokyo's new Harry Potter attraction opening in June 2023

7 Tokyo restaurants named in Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants 2023 list

This Omotesando café is serving Pikachu afternoon tea for a limited time

Sunshine 60 Observatory in Ikebukuro is reopening as an indoor park in April

Want to be the first to know what’s cool in Tokyo? Sign up to our newsletter for the latest updates from Tokyo and Japan.