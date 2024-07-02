Travelling around Tokyo – or anywhere in Japan for that matter – requires a bit of extra effort if you have little ones in tow. And especially so if you don’t know where to find nursing rooms and diaper-changing facilities when you're out a about.

Thankfully, there’s an app for that. The free Mama Papa Map can be downloaded onto your phone and is available for both iOS and Android. Run by volunteer moms and dads all over Japan, the app offers an easy way for you to search for nursing rooms and diaper-changing stations around the country.

Phoo: Kodomoto Co., Ltd.

The facilities that are available largely depends on your area, current location and station. The suggested spots are recommended by other parents, so you know which places are clean and what services they offer.

There is also a rating system for each venue, so you can see how many people have evaluated the facilities as well as read comments and check photos. When searching via the map, venues will pop up with a bottle and/or diaper icon to give you an idea of what the facility offers before you click through for more information.

Additionally, you can search for services like hot water availability for preparing baby milk formula, rental strollers, baby chairs, play areas for children, microwaves for warming up food, sinks/washbasins, trash cans for diapers, and more.

While the app was developed in Japan, it's also available in English and Chinese.

For more information on Mama Papa Map, visit the website.

