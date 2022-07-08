Former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has died after being shot in Nara

Japan's longest serving PM was giving a stump speech for the upcoming Upper House election when he was attacked

In a tragic turn of events, Japan’s former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has passed away after a shooting in Nara earlier today. He was 67.

As reported by Kyodo News, Abe was wounded on the right side of his neck and was suffering from internal bleeding in his chest. He is pronounced dead after being rushed to the hospital in serious condition.

Japan's longest-serving leader was shot while making a campaign speech in Nara to support a Liberal Democratic Party candidate ahead of the Upper House election this Sunday. He fell to the ground after two shots were taken by a 41-year-old Nara resident.

Abe first served as Prime Minister from 2006 to 2007, and later between 2012 and 2020. Due to health reasons, he stepped down from his role in August 2020.

During his term in office, Abe was credited for initiating the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, or the Quad, a strategic security dialogue between Australia, India, Japan and the United States, where the country leaders discussed issues such as democracy and human rights. During his second administration, Abe promoted Abenomics, a policy to boost Japan’s economy by increasing competition, expanding trade and raising employment.