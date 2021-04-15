Gucci is opening a Massimo Bottura restaurant in its new Ginza flagship store

The fashion house is going gourmet with new Italian restaurant Gucci Osteria da Massimo Bottura

Following the opening of Louis Vuitton’s flagship store and café in Ginza, Italian fashion house Gucci is now setting up its second Ginza flagship, scheduled to open on the ritzy Namiki-dori shopping street on Thursday April 29.

Courtesy of Gucci

The stunning new four-storey shop will offer exclusive custom services and the full luxury experience envisioned by Gucci’s creative director Alessandro Michele.

The retail space will open first on April 29 and cover two floors with Gucci's latest fashions for men and women as well as handbags, luggage, accessories, shoes, jewellery, watches, eyewear and fragrances.

Courtesy of Gucci

This autumn, the third floor will open as the Gucci Apartment, where you can make reservations for made-to-order items, personalisation, and other special services. Plus, you’ll be able to experience Gucci's luxury furniture and interior décor collection.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gucci Osteria (@gucciosteria)

Later this year, the shop will also introduce Italian restaurant Gucci Osteria da Massimo Bottura on the fourth floor. The venue will be Gucci’s third restaurant in the world following locations in Florence, Italy and Beverly Hills, Los Angeles. The restaurant is named after three-Michelin-starred chef Italian restaurateur and chef Massimo Bottura, who will curate the menu. Bottura is best known for Osteria Francescana in Modena, Italy, which is consistently named one of the top restaurants in the world.

Ginza is an important spot for Gucci, since the brand was first introduced to Japan when Sun Motoyama opened a store in Ginza selling Gucci products back in 1964. The brand's first official boutique opened in 1972 – it was Gucci’s first foray into Asia.

We can’t wait to see how this absurdly deluxe store will turn out, so stay tuned for more updates as it gradually opens up.

You can find the Gucci Namiki store at: 6-6-12 Ginza, Chuo, Tokyo.

