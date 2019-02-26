Krispy Kreme Japan now offers Sesame Street character doughnuts

Celebrating Sesame Street's 50th anniversary, Krispy Kreme Japan has released an adorable collection of doughnuts styled after three of the show's most iconic characters. Available in Cookie Monster, Elmo and Big Bird, these three doughnuts are just as Instagrammable as they are delicious.

Cookie Monster is, rightfully, cookies 'n cream in flavour, where a plain glazed doughnut is covered with vanilla cream that's been mixed with cookie bits. As a finishing touch, a chocolate chip cookie is placed in the middle to further establish the character's personality. Elmo, on the other hand, is a custard cream-filled glazed doughnut dipped in a strawberry chocolate coating, while Big Bird is in all his yellow glory, coated with pudding-flavoured chocolate and topped with butter crunch sprinkles to add some texture as his 'feathers'.

These limited-edition doughnuts are now available until mid-April, so there's still a bit of time for those hoping to cop these sweet treats. There's even a matching Sesame Street-themed box if you buy a dozen doughnuts for ¥1,800 during the promotion period. Happy snacking!

