Thanks to this temporary shuttle bus, it’s easier than ever to explore the otherworldly public storm drain

If you’ve already seen Tokyo’s most famous tourist attractions, you’ll want to set your sights on some of the more remote locations in and around the capital. One such spot is the otherworldly Metropolitan Area Outer Underground Discharge Channel in Kasukabe, Saitama prefecture.

Affectionately known as the Disaster Prevention Underground Temple, the tunnel is a whopping 50 metres underground and is used to prevent flooding in the Greater Tokyo area during a major natural disaster such as a tsunami or typhoon. When not in use, the massive tunnel is open to the public for viewing. Its towering architecture has made it a popular spot for visitors – it has even been used as a filming location for music videos and other projects.

While a spectacular sight, the tunnel is a little hard to get to if you don’t have a car. Thankfully, the tunnel is now more accessible than ever as the Asahi Motor Corporation is offering a free shuttle bus between Kasukabe Station and the underground temple until January 31.

Photo: Manuelascanio/Dreamstime

The bus ride takes only 20 minutes and it runs several times a day on a daily schedule. The bus also makes a stop at the Roadside Station Showa for those who want to pick up souvenirs or snacks for the road. For the full bus schedule, visit here.

Prefer a guided tour? Tobu Railway is offering a ‘monitor tour’ package that will take you directly to the Underground Temple from central Tokyo. The tour is completely free and includes a ¥1,000 meal ticket, a guided tour of the Underground Temple and roundtrip transportation from Tokyo. It’s a monitor tour, meaning guests are expected to share their experiences on social media.

If this underground tunnel sounds like your kind of excursion, you can find out more information, including details on how to join the tour on the website.

