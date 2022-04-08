Tokyo
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
SubscribeSearch
Sunset over Zushi Beach Film Festival
Photo: Zushi Beach Film Festival

The popular Zushi Beach Film Festival is back for the Golden Week holidays

The seaside film festival kicks off on Thursday April 28 with the Hugh Jackman musical ‘The Greatest Showman’

Tabea Greuner
Written by
Tabea Greuner
Advertising

After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, Zushi Beach Film Festival is making a comeback this Golden Week. The super fun open-air cinema in Kanagawa prefecture is organised by Cinema Caravan, a group of artists and creatives who organises community events around the world to bring people together.

The Oscar-nominated film 'Lion'
Photo: © 2016 Long Way Home Holdings Pty Ltd and Screen AustraliaThe Oscar-nominated film 'Lion'

The 11-day festival is screening a variety of Japanese and international films, with half of them being in English with Japanese subtitles. Every day is a different movie and the show starts at 7pm. Here’s the lineup of English films: 

  • Thursday Apr 28: ‘The Greatest Showman’ (2017) musical starring Hugh Jackman, Zac Efron and Michelle Williams.
  • Sunday May 1: ‘Any Day Now’ (2012), which depicts a gay couple adopting a teenage boy with Down syndrome.
  • Monday May 2: 'Jazz on a Summer's Day' (1959), a documentary and concert film highlighting the major jazz artists who performed at the 1958 Newport Jazz Festival.
  • Tuesday May 3: the Oscar-nominated ‘Lion’ (2016), which tells the true story of a boy looking for his biological family after he was separated from them 25 years ago in India.
  • Thursday May 5: ‘Lords of Dogtown’ (2005), which revolves around a group of young skateboarders in California in the 1970s.
Zushi Beach Film Festival
Photo: Zushi Beach Film Festival

For its 11th anniversary this year, the seaside film festival will have more than just screenings. You can look forward to a daily-changing array of food and drinks, a bazaar and a merry-go-round right on the beach. On May 1, you can even join in a beach yoga session led by fashion model Waka Nozawa.

The Zushi Beach Film Festival
Photo: The Zushi Beach Film Festival

There’s also a skating ramp at the beach, while DJs and musicians provide the soundtrack to accompany the chilled, relaxed vibe.

The Zushi Beach Film Festival
Photo: The Zushi Beach Film Festival

Zushi Beach Film Festival takes place from April 28 until May 8. Daily tickets cost ¥2,500 and are available here.

For more information, see the festival website.

More from Time Out 

Survey: tell us what living in Tokyo is really like for you

5 new Japanese films and series coming to Netflix in April 2022

Tokyo greenhouse Hana Biyori has a mesmerising projection mapping show every day

The National Museum of Western Art is reopening after an 18-month-long hiatus

Guide to Kyotographie 2022: featured photographers, exhibitions, tickets and more

Want to be the first to know what’s cool in Tokyo? Sign up to our newsletter for the latest updates from Tokyo and Japan.

Share the story

Latest news

    Advertising
    Time Out

    About us

    Time Out Tokyo

    Time Out products

    Site Map
    © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.