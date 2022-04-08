The seaside film festival kicks off on Thursday April 28 with the Hugh Jackman musical ‘The Greatest Showman’

After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, Zushi Beach Film Festival is making a comeback this Golden Week. The super fun open-air cinema in Kanagawa prefecture is organised by Cinema Caravan, a group of artists and creatives who organises community events around the world to bring people together.

Photo: © 2016 Long Way Home Holdings Pty Ltd and Screen Australia The Oscar-nominated film 'Lion'

The 11-day festival is screening a variety of Japanese and international films, with half of them being in English with Japanese subtitles. Every day is a different movie and the show starts at 7pm. Here’s the lineup of English films:

Thursday Apr 28: ‘ The Greatest Showman ’ (2017) musical starring Hugh Jackman, Zac Efron and Michelle Williams.

’ (2017) musical starring Hugh Jackman, Zac Efron and Michelle Williams. Sunday May 1: ‘ Any Day Now ’ (2012), which depicts a gay couple adopting a teenage boy with Down syndrome.

’ (2012), which depicts a gay couple adopting a teenage boy with Down syndrome. Monday May 2: ' Jazz on a Summer's Day ' (1959), a documentary and concert film highlighting the major jazz artists who performed at the 1958 Newport Jazz Festival.

' (1959), a documentary and concert film highlighting the major jazz artists who performed at the 1958 Newport Jazz Festival. Tuesday May 3: the Oscar-nominated ‘ Lion ’ (2016), which tells the true story of a boy looking for his biological family after he was separated from them 25 years ago in India.

’ (2016), which tells the true story of a boy looking for his biological family after he was separated from them 25 years ago in India. Thursday May 5: ‘Lords of Dogtown’ (2005), which revolves around a group of young skateboarders in California in the 1970s.

Photo: Zushi Beach Film Festival

For its 11th anniversary this year, the seaside film festival will have more than just screenings. You can look forward to a daily-changing array of food and drinks, a bazaar and a merry-go-round right on the beach. On May 1, you can even join in a beach yoga session led by fashion model Waka Nozawa.

Photo: The Zushi Beach Film Festival

There’s also a skating ramp at the beach, while DJs and musicians provide the soundtrack to accompany the chilled, relaxed vibe.

Photo: The Zushi Beach Film Festival

Zushi Beach Film Festival takes place from April 28 until May 8. Daily tickets cost ¥2,500 and are available here.

For more information, see the festival website.

