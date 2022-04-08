[title]
After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, Zushi Beach Film Festival is making a comeback this Golden Week. The super fun open-air cinema in Kanagawa prefecture is organised by Cinema Caravan, a group of artists and creatives who organises community events around the world to bring people together.
The 11-day festival is screening a variety of Japanese and international films, with half of them being in English with Japanese subtitles. Every day is a different movie and the show starts at 7pm. Here’s the lineup of English films:
- Thursday Apr 28: ‘The Greatest Showman’ (2017) musical starring Hugh Jackman, Zac Efron and Michelle Williams.
- Sunday May 1: ‘Any Day Now’ (2012), which depicts a gay couple adopting a teenage boy with Down syndrome.
- Monday May 2: 'Jazz on a Summer's Day' (1959), a documentary and concert film highlighting the major jazz artists who performed at the 1958 Newport Jazz Festival.
- Tuesday May 3: the Oscar-nominated ‘Lion’ (2016), which tells the true story of a boy looking for his biological family after he was separated from them 25 years ago in India.
- Thursday May 5: ‘Lords of Dogtown’ (2005), which revolves around a group of young skateboarders in California in the 1970s.
For its 11th anniversary this year, the seaside film festival will have more than just screenings. You can look forward to a daily-changing array of food and drinks, a bazaar and a merry-go-round right on the beach. On May 1, you can even join in a beach yoga session led by fashion model Waka Nozawa.
There’s also a skating ramp at the beach, while DJs and musicians provide the soundtrack to accompany the chilled, relaxed vibe.
Zushi Beach Film Festival takes place from April 28 until May 8. Daily tickets cost ¥2,500 and are available here.
For more information, see the festival website.
