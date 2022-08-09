There’s an invasion of Doraemon at Roppongi Hills this summer

Roppongi Hills has gone into complete Doraemon mode for its Summer Station 2022 festival. You’ll find plenty of photo opportunities featuring the beloved blue cat-robot around the shopping centre, including at Roppongi Hills Roku Roku Plaza and outside of the TV Asahi building.

Photo: Kaila Imada

You can’t miss the massive group of Doraemon at Roppongi Hills Roku Roku Plaza, with 22 Doraemon statues in different poses. Take a walk around Roppongi Hills and you’ll find even more Doraemon figures scattered about.

Photo: Kaila Imada

Over at the TV Asahi building, there’s a bright pink Anywhere Door along with statues of Doraemon and his friend Nobita.

Photo: Kaila Imada

Head further down to Keyaki Sakashita Plaza and you’ll see a giant 10m-tall Doraemon balloon on the street.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by テレビ朝日・六本木ヒルズ SUMMER STATION (@exsummerstation)

There’s more to do than just posing for selfies with Doraemon. TV Asahi is offering a number of Doraemon-related activities for kids, including an interactive movie attraction and an outdoor maze. More details here.

There’s still plenty of time to catch Doraemon as the festival runs until Sunday August 28. For more information, visit the website.

More from Time Out Tokyo

Uno is releasing a special deck designed by Takashi Murakami

A giant 3D Akita inu is appearing on billboards around Shibuya Crossing

Everything we know so far about the world’s first Ghibli Park

Take a sneak peek at Roppongi Art Night 2022: 10m-tall Doraemon and more

Watch: Hokkaido hosted Japan’s biggest drone show featuring Pokemon

Want to be the first to know what’s cool in Tokyo? Sign up to our newsletter for the latest updates from Tokyo and Japan.