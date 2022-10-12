This Lawson konbini in Shinjuku has a bar for you to enjoy fried chicken with whisky

Munch on Lawson karaage while sipping a matching whisky at this convenience store-meets-bar collaboration in Tokyo

The days of eating karaage fried chicken out of the packet and drinking a can of highball while sitting on the pavement outside the konbini are over. At least at this convenience store in Tokyo.

Lawson and Osake-no-Bijutsukan (a self-styled ‘liquor museum’, but it's more of a bar, really) in the Washington Hotel building in Shinjuku have teamed up to open Tokyo’s first konbini-bar. The premise is simple: first, buy your snack of choice from Lawson, then walk over to the adjoining standing bar at Osake-no-Bijutsukan to enjoy your food with a drink.

Photo: Supplied Lawson fried chicken with Osake-no-Bijutsukan whisky

It’s recommended that you pick up a box of Lawson’s karagekun, the convenience store’s famous fried chicken. If you do, you can enjoy it in the bar with a whisky that was specially made to go with the deep-fried chicken snack.

Photo: Supplied Osake-no-Bijutsukan bar in Shinjuku

There’s no table charge at Osake-no-Bijutsukan with your convenience store goods, but you do have to buy a drink at the bar. Good news, though, because all drinks cost just ¥500.

You can also enjoy the konbini-bar experience at venues in Hiroshima, Kyoto, Nara, Osaka and Saitama.

The Osake-no-Bijkutsukan in Shinjuku is open daily from 3pm to 11pm. More info here.

Want to be the first to know what's cool in Tokyo? Sign up to our newsletter for the latest updates from Tokyo and Japan.