Vote now: Time Out Love Local Awards 2022 shortlist is live

Back in January, we asked you to nominate your favourite restaurants, bars, cafés, music venues and attractions in the city. These nominations were for the Time Out Love Local Awards running on our Japanese site, where Tokyoites have the chance to honour their cherished local hangouts.

From New York to Paris, the awards have been held in Time Out cities around the world to show appreciation for local businesses and independent venues. Through the awards, you’ll have a chance to celebrate the places that truly give Tokyo its heartbeat including your favourite neighbourhood restaurants, bars, cafés, shops and more across the city.

Nominations closed at the end of February, and our editors compiled your nominations into shortlists. It’s now time for you to vote for your beloved local spots.

Voting is open until Wednesday March 23 and you can submit one vote in each of the six categories: restaurants, cafés, bars, shops, clubs and attractions. You can vote in all categories, but you can only choose one business per category. If you work at one of the venues on the list, you can still vote for it and even get all your regular customers to vote for it, too.

Results are scheduled to be announced in March. In the meantime, you can submit your votes here.

Don’t worry if you’re not fluent in Japanese – although the awards are running on our sister site, you can still participate, as the voting page has plenty of visuals. of you can always ask a Japanese-speaking friend to help. If you have any inquiries, send us an email at info@timeout.jp.

