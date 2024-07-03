Yokohama is getting a Dragon Quest carnival featuring Slime this summer

Want to experience Dragon Quest IRL? Well, you’ll soon have the chance as Yokohama will be hosting the Dragon Quest Carnival in Minato Mirai from July 20 to August 18. The festivities will be spread out across two venues in the neighbourhood, including Landmark Plaza and Mark Is.

Photo: Mitsubishi Jisho Property Management Co., Ltd.

Both of those venues will feature massive public art displays. Of special interest is a towering 5-metre-tall Slime suspended from the central atrium of Landmark Plaza and a colourful Slime Shower over at Mark Is.

Photo: Mitsubishi Jisho Property Management Co., Ltd.

That’s not all. The carnival programme will also feature activities such as Slime painting, which entails purchasing a ceramic Slime and colouring it to your heart's content.

Photo: Mitsubishi Jisho Property Management Co., Ltd.

Additionally, the 69th-floor observation lounge at Landmark Plaza will be hosting an exhibition to commemorate the upcoming 2D-HD remake of Dragon Quest III, featuring photo spots with Slimes and other monsters from the video games.

Cafe Fan Base at Landmark Plaza, meanwhile, has created a special Dragon Quest-themed menu full of fun monster-inspired food and drinks. Finally, there’s a stamp rally happening between both Landmark Plaza and Mark Is, where you can win exclusive stickers of Slimes hanging around famous Yokohama landmarks.

For more details, check out the websites for Landmark Plaza and Mark Is.

