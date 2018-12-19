You can now stay at a sakura-themed Airbnb in Harajuku

Harajuku (and the adjacent Omotesando neighbourhood) may be one of the pop culture hubs of Tokyo but strangely, it doesn’t have a lot of hotels. However, we can now add this stunning Airbnb apartment to the area’s accommodation list. This Moshi Moshi Room (run by the same folks behind the quirky information centre Moshi Moshi Box, right across the entrance to Takeshita-dori) is befitting of Harajuku’s world-famous reputation: it’s cute, twee, trendy and – you guessed it – overwhelmingly pink.

With additional air beds, the ‘Moshi Moshi Room: Sakura’ can accommodate up to six people. The highlight of the interior design is the giant illuminated cherry blossom tree sculpture hovering from the ceiling above the bed. Here, you can sleep under a ‘blooming sakura tree’ all year round, so to speak.

Unlike most Tokyo abodes which are small, the Moshi Moshi Room: Sakura has made space for a large makeup corner, equipped with a huge mirror. Better yet, this corner of the apartment is fitted with warm white lights (better for colour accuracy while you’re apply your makeup) and close-up mirrors for the final touches.

To make things even more comfortable, especially during Tokyo’s chilling winter, the marble flooring at the living area is covered with a large fluffy carpet. There are sofas for you to lounge on during the day, plus a photogenic neon sign featuring the Japanese character for ‘sakura’.

This really is a fully furnished apartment that’s perfect for extended stays, as there’s a well-equipped kitchen area, washing machine, hair dryer and even daily amenities such as towels, toiletries, bathing robes, guide maps and more. Yes, you can check in empty-handed, if you like.

Once you’re done taking selfies at the apartment, head to the rooftop terrace for an unobstructed view of the neighbourhood. However, do note that the building doesn’t have an elevator, but you can always request for assistance with your luggage when you check in (just indicate this when making your reservation).

For more information, check Moshi Moshi Room’s official website, or make your reservations through Airbnb.