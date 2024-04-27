Time Out says

Tokyo's Musashino district comes alive once a month with the vibrant, queertastic performances of the Haus of Gaishoku's drag queens. The event, called Beauty Blenda, is a bilingual cabaret that features not only drag performances but also contortionists, comedians and even koto (traditional Japanese string instrument) players. Held at Rock Joint GB, the event costs ¥3,000 for entry, which includes a few 'yaas yen' tokens to tip your favourite performers. Just be prepared to introduce yourself on stage if you get pulled out of the crowd.