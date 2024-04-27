Tokyo's Musashino district comes alive once a month with the vibrant, queertastic performances of the Haus of Gaishoku's drag queens. The event, called Beauty Blenda, is a bilingual cabaret that features not only drag performances but also contortionists, comedians and even koto (traditional Japanese string instrument) players. Held at Rock Joint GB, the event costs ¥3,000 for entry, which includes a few 'yaas yen' tokens to tip your favourite performers. Just be prepared to introduce yourself on stage if you get pulled out of the crowd.
Beauty Blenda
Advertising
Time Out says
Details
- Event website:
- www.instagram.com/hausofgaishoku
- Address:
- Rock Joint GB
- 2-13-14 Kichijoji Honcho, Musashino
- Tokyo
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like
Discover Time Out original video