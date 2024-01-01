Time Out says

Hilton Tokyo is pulling out all the stops for an extravagant New Year’s Eve countdown party that takes place simultaneously across the hotel’s three bars and lounges. There will be special all-you-can-drink as well as meal plans, and the celebration will be accompanied by live jazz and DJ sets.

Marble Lounge

Hilton Tokyo’s all-day dining venue Marble Lounge often holds sumptuous buffets. But for this special occasion, it will be transformed into a dance floor with a DJ booth in the centre. When the clock strikes midnight, 1,200 balloons will be released from the ceiling, turning this into an extravagant party to remember. For the Marble Lounge countdown party, prices start at ¥15,000 per person, and it comes with unlimited drinks including champagne, as well as a light buffet.

St George's Bar

This English-style pub will feature a casino-inspired gaming area as well as live jazz. The New Year’s Eve party will set you back ¥20,000. It covers table seating, participation in the casino games, unlimited drinks including Moet & Chandon champagne, and a light buffet.

Zatta

The hip Zatta bar, which is known for its signature cocktails, will be hosting live entertainment including jazz performances. The New Year’s Eve party plan is priced from ¥20,000 and it includes unlimited drinks with champagne, beer, wine, cocktails and the like, as well as light bites and a table seat.

The Hilton Tokyo countdown party runs from 10pm on December 31 2023 until 1am on January 1 2024. For more information, and to make a reservation, check out the hotel’s event page.