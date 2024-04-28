Tokyo
SLICK × Pornceptual
Get ready for the ultimate queer rave this Friday on the rooftop of Shibuya Parco. Slick, which first launched in the autumn of 2020, invites LGBTQIA+ individuals and allies to come together and connect with the local queer community. In addition to resident DJs like 7e, Mari Sakurai, Hobo Brazil and Zutsuki-D, the event will feature guest appearances from Siu Mata and Amor Satyr of Wajang, who will be coming from France to play their music in Japan for the first time.

