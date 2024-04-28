Get ready for the ultimate queer rave this Friday on the rooftop of Shibuya Parco. Slick, which first launched in the autumn of 2020, invites LGBTQIA+ individuals and allies to come together and connect with the local queer community. In addition to resident DJs like 7e, Mari Sakurai, Hobo Brazil and Zutsuki-D, the event will feature guest appearances from Siu Mata and Amor Satyr of Wajang, who will be coming from France to play their music in Japan for the first time.
Slick
Advertising
Time Out says
Details
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like
Discover Time Out original video