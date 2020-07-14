Subscribe
Manpuku

In business since 1929, this chuka (Chinese-style) restaurant has been a local favourite for close to a century. They also do hiyashi chuka all year long here. Manpuku's rich sesame seasoning and banbanji chicken on top make for a memorable bowl, and even if you finish eating the noodles first, the chicken alone goes well with beer. In summer, try their limited-edition hiyashi soba, and their pork rice is worth a mention too. 

2-13-13 Ginza, Chuo-ku
Tokyo
Higashi-Ginza Station (Hibiya, Asakusa lines) Ginza Station (Ginza, Marunouchi, Hibiya lines)
11am-3.30pm, 5pm-11pm (last orders 10.30pm), Sat 11am-3.30pm, 5pm-10pm, closed Sun & hols
