Menkoidokoro Isoji
Menkoidokoro Isoji

Isoji is noted for its broth with yuzu, which can be tailored to your preferences if you're not a big citrus fan. Besides their regular tsukemen, Isoji’s homemade hiyashi chuka’ are quite unique as well. The noodles are topped with shredded pieces of the frozen fish broth, which is enhanced by the sweetness of their sesame sauce, to keep the dish cold as long as possible. Toppings include summer vegetables, such as shiso, tomatoes and baby corn. 

Details

Address
1-14-5 Yoyogi, Shibuya-ku
Tokyo
Transport:
Yoyogi Station (Yamanote, Oedo lines) Minami-Shinjuku Station (Odakyu line)
Opening hours:
11.30am-8.30pm, Sat 11.30am-7pm or when ramen runs out, closed Sun & hols
