Beloved by Kagurazaka locals, this casual Chinese eatery is always crowded, but you can usually sneak a seat after only a few minutes of waiting. All the essentials from ramen to mapo dofu are available, but most regulars go for the fried rice (chahan), a voluminous, aromatic dish that's sure to fill up even the hungriest of visitors. Served simply with seafood-based soup, this one packs more of a punch than you'd expect.