Subscribe
Search
Worldwide
  1. 龍朋
    龍朋
    PreviousNext
    /4
  2. 龍朋
    龍朋
    PreviousNext
    /4
  3. 龍朋
    龍朋
    PreviousNext
    /4
  4. 龍朋
    龍朋
    PreviousNext
    /4
  • Restaurants | Chinese
  • Kagurazaka

Ryuho

Advertising

Time Out says

Beloved by Kagurazaka locals, this casual Chinese eatery is always crowded, but you can usually sneak a seat after only a few minutes of waiting. All the essentials from ramen to mapo dofu are available, but most regulars go for the fried rice (chahan), a voluminous, aromatic dish that's sure to fill up even the hungriest of visitors. Served simply with seafood-based soup, this one packs more of a punch than you'd expect.

Details

Address
Dai-ichi Yarai Bldg B1F, 123 Yaraicho, Shinjuku-ku
Tokyo
Transport:
Kagurazaka Station (Tozai line)
Opening hours:
11am-11pm, Sat & hols 11am-10pm / closed Sun
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like
Back to Top

About us

Time Out Tokyo

Time Out products

Site Map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.