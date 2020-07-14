Beloved by Kagurazaka locals, this casual Chinese eatery is always crowded, but you can usually sneak a seat after only a few minutes of waiting. All the essentials from ramen to mapo dofu are available, but most regulars go for the fried rice (chahan), a voluminous, aromatic dish that's sure to fill up even the hungriest of visitors. Served simply with seafood-based soup, this one packs more of a punch than you'd expect.
Advertising
Time Out says
Details
- Address
- Dai-ichi Yarai Bldg B1F, 123 Yaraicho, Shinjuku-ku
- Tokyo
- Transport:
- Kagurazaka Station (Tozai line)
- Opening hours:
- 11am-11pm, Sat & hols 11am-10pm / closed Sun
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like
Discover Time Out original video