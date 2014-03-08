This shop immediately found a following when it opened in January 2013 in very competitive Takadanobaba. On the menu are 'Oigatsuo Chuka soba' (¥750 and up), with kelp and bonito stock mixed into a chicken base; and 'Tori soba' (¥750 and up), with a soup made from generous portions of chicken meat and bones. The unique feature of the 'Oigatsuo' is its strong bonito-flavoured, soy sauce-based soup, while the 'Tori' is distinguished by its flavour- and fragrance-packed soup. The chefs are particular about using quality stuff like hinai-jidori chicken, helping to lift Yamaguchi over its competition.