Yosuko Saikan

This long-established Chinese restaurant in Jinbocho is known as the birthplace of hiyashi chuka in Japan. Order the year-round classic ‘Gomoku Hiyashi Soba’, chilled soba noodles with a variety of toppings. These toppings are placed around a pile of noodles, making the dish resemble Mt Fuji. Each ingredient represents one of the four seasons, illustrated by slices of roasted pork, cucumbers, bamboo shoots and chilled agar agar (ika kanten); it's up to you to guess which season is which.

To create the mountain's snow-covered peak, the dish is topped with sliced egg. But that’s not all: there’s also shrimp, shiitake mushrooms, quail’s eggs and chicken meatballs − even picky eaters should find something to like here. The mountain is surrounded by a slightly sweet sauce, but you can adjust the taste to your preferences by adding vinegar or mustard, placed on every table.

