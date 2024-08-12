Tokyo
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
SubscribeSearch

Asagaya Tanabata Matsuri

  • Things to do
  • Asagaya Pearl Center, Asagaya
  1. 阿佐谷七夕まつり
    画像提供：阿佐ヶ谷パールセンター
    PreviousNext
    /3
  2. 阿佐谷七夕まつり
    画像提供：阿佐ヶ谷パールセンター
    PreviousNext
    /3
  3. 阿佐谷七夕まつり
    画像提供：阿佐ヶ谷パールセンター
    PreviousNext
    /3
Advertising

Time Out says

Asagaya has been holding its distinctive Tanabata festival for more than 60 years now, but the event has moved with the times: in recent years, the papier-mâché decorations dangling from the ceiling of the shopping arcades have included Donald Trump, Godzilla and the lead characters from Disney's Frozen. The decorations are there to see all day long, but many people wait until dusk to go and enjoy them, accompanied by food and libations sold at stalls all around the station area.

Details

Event website:
www.asagaya.or.jp
Address:
Asagaya Pearl Center
Asagaya-Minami, Suginami-ku
Tokyo
Transport:
Asagaya Station (Chuo, Sobu lines)
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like
Time Out

About us

Time Out Tokyo

Time Out products

Site Map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.