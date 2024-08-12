Asagaya Tanabata Matsuri

Time Out says

Asagaya has been holding its distinctive Tanabata festival for more than 60 years now, but the event has moved with the times: in recent years, the papier-mâché decorations dangling from the ceiling of the shopping arcades have included Donald Trump, Godzilla and the lead characters from Disney's Frozen. The decorations are there to see all day long, but many people wait until dusk to go and enjoy them, accompanied by food and libations sold at stalls all around the station area.