Dream Yosakoi Odori

Yosakoi Odori may not have the most alluring origin story– it was first devised in the 1950s as an effort to revive the post-war economy – yet festivals celebrating the dance demonstrate its extraordinary popularity in Japan. Expect around 100 teams of performers to combine traditional Japanese movements with contemporary music at this three-day festival, the biggest of its kind in Tokyo. It will feature around 6,000 participants, each of whom carries a pair of naruko (wooden clappers) to accentuate the dance with rhythms. Nearly 950,000 spectators are expected based on last year’s colossal turnout.