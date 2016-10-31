Dream Yosakoi Odori
Time Out says
Yosakoi Odori may not have the most alluring origin story– it was first devised in the 1950s as an effort to revive the post-war economy – yet festivals celebrating the dance demonstrate its extraordinary popularity in Japan. Expect around 100 teams of performers to combine traditional Japanese movements with contemporary music at this three-day festival, the biggest of its kind in Tokyo. It will feature around 6,000 participants, each of whom carries a pair of naruko (wooden clappers) to accentuate the dance with rhythms. Nearly 950,000 spectators are expected based on last year’s colossal turnout.
Details
|Event website:
|http://www.dreamyosacoy.jp
|Venue name:
|Daiba Station
|Address:
|
2-6 Daiba, Minato
Tokyo
Dates And Times
FREE
5pm-9pm in front of Daiba Station
