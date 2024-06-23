Subscribe
フルギフェス
フルギフェス
  • Tokyo Big Sight, Ariake

Furugi Festival

This secondhand clothing festival is hosted by And Buyer, a Japanese company that distributes and promotes the use of pre-loved wear and gear. Furugi Festival on December 17 is a shopping frenzy featuring around 250 stalls selling nothing but secondhand and vintage clothing from 9am to 7pm. You’ll be able to find one-of-a-kind pieces from both individual sellers and local shops you might recognise. Entry is ¥500 (free for primary school students and under) per person.

Event website:
www.andbuyer.or.jp/furugifestival/
Address
Tokyo Big Sight
3-11-1 Ariake, Koto-ku
Tokyo
Transport:
Kokusai-Tenjijo Station (Rinkai line); Kokusai-Tenjijo-Seimon Station (Yurikamome)
Price:
¥500
Opening hours:
9am-7pm
