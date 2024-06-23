This secondhand clothing festival is hosted by And Buyer, a Japanese company that distributes and promotes the use of pre-loved wear and gear. Furugi Festival on December 17 is a shopping frenzy featuring around 250 stalls selling nothing but secondhand and vintage clothing from 9am to 7pm. You’ll be able to find one-of-a-kind pieces from both individual sellers and local shops you might recognise. Entry is ¥500 (free for primary school students and under) per person.
Details
- Event website:
- www.andbuyer.or.jp/furugifestival/
- Address
- Tokyo Big Sight
- 3-11-1 Ariake, Koto-ku
- Tokyo
- Transport:
- Kokusai-Tenjijo Station (Rinkai line); Kokusai-Tenjijo-Seimon Station (Yurikamome)
- Price:
- ¥500
- Opening hours:
- 9am-7pm
