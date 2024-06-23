This secondhand clothing festival is hosted by And Buyer, a Japanese company that distributes and promotes the use of pre-loved wear and gear. Furugi Festival on December 17 is a shopping frenzy featuring around 250 stalls selling nothing but secondhand and vintage clothing from 9am to 7pm. You’ll be able to find one-of-a-kind pieces from both individual sellers and local shops you might recognise. Entry is ¥500 (free for primary school students and under) per person.