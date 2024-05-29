Tokyo
Happy Meets Happy! Marunouchi Market

  Happ. meets Happy! Marunouchi Antique Market
  Happ. meets Happy! Marunouchi Antique Market
  Happ. meets Happy! Marunouchi Antique Market
  Happ. meets Happy! Marunouchi Antique Market
  Happ. meets Happy! Marunouchi Antique Market
  Happ. meets Happy! Marunouchi Antique Market
A pop-up gallery and café, Marunouchi Happ Stand & Gallery is hosting its second antique market with the help of Brown Antiques. Not only will you find European and American vintage tableware, accessories and knick-knacks in store from September 13, you’ll get to enjoy an outdoor fair from September 17-19 along Marunouchi Naka-Dori.

There will be brands like Anonyme, Blue Moon Vintage, Gluklich, Imaginary Cajuen and more. So you can purchase all sorts of goods ranging from clothing and posters to glassware and jewellery. Whenever you need a break, pop into Marunouchi Happ Stand & Gallery for its scones and tea set (¥990) offered in collaboration with Morethan Bakery from The Knot Tokyo Shinjuku hotel.

Details

Event website:
marunouchi-happ.jp/2024/05/08/
Address:
Price:
Free
Opening hours:
11am-8pm
