While it may be tempting to just stay indoors to avoid Tokyo's sweltering summer heat, the Marunouchi Summer Matsuri is giving us many reasons to be out and about instead, with a host of events taking over the picturesque Gyoko Street opposite Tokyo Station.

Held for two days on July 26 and 27, this fun-filled event revolves around a Bon Odori yagura stage equipped with a cooling mist fan. Everyone is welcome to join the communal Bon Odori dance against the striking backdrop of Tokyo Station and the best part is, the cold mist will surely feel like a treat. Moreover, on Saturday starting at 6pm, DJ Tomono will be spinning city pop and disco tracks from the yagura, transforming the bustling plaza into a party zone.

At the festival site, expect to see food trucks selling street grub from around the world, such as Vietnamese banh mi, French galettes and Korean sotteok sotteok skewers. Plus, there will be two shaved ice vendors serving up cooling treats to help you beat the heat.

Don’t miss the opening ceremony on July 26 (5pm-7pm) – there will be a demonstration of a traditional water sprinkling ritual known as uchimizu.