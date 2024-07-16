Yasukuni Shrine's annual Mitama Matsuri is one of Tokyo's largest Obon festivals. First held in 1947, the festival is best known for its 30,000 lanterns: 10,000 large lanterns light the approach to the shrine while 20,000 smaller ones are set up at the inner shrine grounds. This year, the lanterns will be illuminated daily from 6pm between July 13 and July 16.

During this four-day festival, Yasukuni Shrine's outer gardens will host a series of daily events, such as a Bon Odori festival around the bronze statue of Omura Masujiro, and a beautiful display of Sendai Tanabata ornaments. Plus, you'll also find a congregation of food trucks selling street food throughout the festival period.

Don't miss the Awa Odori dance performances and giant Nebuta float processions happening on Monday July 15 and Tuesday July 16 respectively at 8pm. They are, arguably, the highlight of the festivities. Additionally, there are portable shrine processions taking place at 6.30pm on July 15 and 16.

The event takes place from 5pm to 9.30pm daily.