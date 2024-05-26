Tokyo
Time Out says

Find Japan’s largest selection of coffee shops and roasters in one place at the Tokyo Coffee Festival. The 11th iteration of Japan’s biggest coffee event will feature 60 stalls selling coffee, snacks and accessories related to coffee. This free event will also include 20 shops specialising in imported coffee from around the world.

You can go around tasting the coffee on offer using an original mug from the festival. Also, keep an eye out for the array of coffee-themed original accessories on sale.

The Tokyo Coffee Festival will be held simultaneously with the weekend farmers’ market, so don’t forget to stock up on fresh groceries while sipping on some of the best coffee from Japan and the world. Your weekend of ‘cafe-hopping’ sorted.

Details

Event website:
tokyocoffeefestival.co/
Address:
United Nations University
United Nations University Bldg, 5-53-70 Jingumae, Shibuya-ku
Tokyo
Transport:
Omotesando Station (Chiyoda, Ginza, Hanzomon lines), exit B2
