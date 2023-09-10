Tokyo
Tokyo Lights

  • Things to do, Performances
  • Meiji Memorial Picture Gallery, Shinanomachi
Tokyo Lights projection mapping event is back, with free tickets now up for grabs

Meiji Jingu Gaien is hosting an awe-inspiring light show from September 8 to 10, featuring award-winning projection mapping works by local and international artists. 

The main show, to be held at Meiji Memorial Picture Gallery, will feature 20 projection mapping displays. All of them are finalists for the 1 Minute Projection Mapping Competition, which is the largest contest of its kind in Asia. You’ll be wearing 3D glasses and watch the building come to life with colourful animations.

But there’s more to see than just the light show. The event's Festival of Light area will feature various digital art installations scattered across the venue, starting with gigantic LED walls at the entrance. Once inside, you’ll see the Link Tower, a tall light-based sculpture inspired by Tokyo’s skyscrapers. This centrepiece also doubles a stage for immersive live performances incorporating digital lighting effects, sound and art.

There will be food trucks as well to supply the refreshments you need to fully enjoy the night. Kids however, will have access to a special playground, where they can interact with projection mapping effects on the ground. 

Entry to the Festival of Light area is free, but you'll need to register for a ticket in advance via the website. Hurry though, as there are only 10,000 free tickets for each day.

The 1 Minute Projection Mapping Competition showcase however, requires a paid ticket. It costs ¥2,500 (¥1,500 for middle school students and under) for either September 8 or 9. Tickets for September 10 are ¥3,000 (¥1,800) since the night's event includes the award ceremony announcing the winners for this year’s competition. You can get your tickets here.

Event website:
tokyolights.jp
Address:
Meiji Memorial Picture Gallery
1-1 Kasumigaokamachi, Shinjuku
Tokyo
Transport:
Shinanomachi, Kokuritsu Kyogijo stations
Price:
¥2,500 (¥1,500 for middle school students and under), Sep 10 ¥3,000 (¥1,800)
Opening hours:
Sep 8-9

