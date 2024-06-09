Time Out says

See a huge four-tonne mikoshi (portable shrine) being shuttled through the streets near Torigoe Shrine in Asakusabashi at this traditional festival known for the intense fights that invariably break out over who gets to carry the monster mikoshi.

The main event is on Sunday June 9 from 7am to 9pm, when the mikoshi is carried through the streets. If you want to catch the best of the action, be here at around 7pm to see the mikoshi make its way back to the shrine.

Meanwhile on Saturday June 8, local neighbourhood associations parade their own, much smaller portable shrines around the area. Also don’t miss the food stalls that are set up along the streets during the festival.