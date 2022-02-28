These Black-owned breweries and wineries in the USA are changing the scene for the better, one delicious brew at a time

From restaurants and shops to Black-owned Airbnbs, it’s becoming easier to seek out Black-owned businesses across the USA. In a small but growing sector, Black-owned breweries and Black-owned wineries are gaining traction.

Black-owned breweries in America make up less than 1 percent of the nearly 8,5000 craft breweries in America, but these breweries are worth seeking out. Expect unique flavors such as African vanilla and Ghanian honey, a celebration of African and African-American culture and support for social justice initiatives.

Black-owned wineries are few and far between, though our list includes standout producers. Whether born of a passion for wine or through longtime experience in the field, these California and Oregon wines can hold their own next to the big names. The wine industry lacks diversity on every level, but these producers are working to change that.

By supporting Black-owned breweries and wineries in the USA, we will see the industries become increasingly diverse, injecting fresh perspectives and flavors into the scene.