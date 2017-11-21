30 Black Friday sales you won’t want to miss

Even after you’ve carved the turkey, stuffed yourself with pumpkin pie and started putting up your holiday decorations, there’s still one tradition left to celebrate: Black Friday shopping.

Stores nationwide will be slashing prices and offering crazy good deals in an effort to wake more than 154 million shoppers out of a tryptophan coma and convince them to buy. There’s no better time to get a head start on your holiday shopping or indulge in some much-needed retail therapy. Whether you’re lining up at the crack of dawn or doing your shopping from the comfort of your home, you won’t want to miss these 30 nationwide sales. Happy shopping!

Amazon: Just like the retailer did for its massive Prime Day sale, Amazon unveiled a Black Friday Deals shop that includes a wide variety of markdowns across every category of products. The Echo Dot will sell for it’s lowest price ever—just $29.99—and other electronics like 4K TVs, laptops and 3D printers will also be on super sale. Amazon also added free shipping to more than 100 million deals during the promotion—for everyone, not just Prime members.

Barnes & Noble: Savings at the bookstore include buy one, get one half off toys, games and puzzles, half off cookbooks and half off DVDs and Blu-Ray. If you shop in person on Black Friday, don’t forget to grab a free hot coffee before 10am.

Bed Bath and Beyond: Your go-to store for home goods, as-seen-on-TV products and every kind of candle imaginable already has thousands of Black Friday deals live, including 620-thread count sheets marked down to $25 and pillow-top air mattresses marked down to $150. Bed Bath and Beyond is also currently offering free shipping on any order over $29.

Best Buy: Black Friday actually starts on Thursday at 5pm at Best Buy, but you can expect crowds to start lining up at stores well before Thanksgiving dinner is served. Promotions include $200 off a MacBook Air, Beats by Dre over-the-ear headphones for $159 and $30 off select video games.

Bloomingdale’s: On Friday and Saturday, take 15 percent off when you spend $100 to $199.99 or 20 percent off $200 or more, with free shipping on every purchase. You can also take an extra 50% off all sale items with the code BLACKFRIDAY from Wednesday through Friday.

Century 21: The New York–based retailer of discount designer duds is offering $30 off your $150 purchase or $40 off your $200 purchase from Thanksgiving Day through November 27.

Coursehorse: The marketplace for classes is offering 20 percent off all gift cards, which can be used for any of the 25,000 classes on its site.

Draper James: Reese Witherspoon’s line will be 25 percent off from Friday through Tuesday and everything will ship for free. All proceeds will be donated to the nonprofit Girls Inc.

GHD: GHD is the source for hot tools for hair. If you’ve been waiting for the right time to replace the flatiron you’ve owned since college, take advantage of their Black Friday sale: 25 percent off sitewide until November 28.

H&M: The fast-fashion retailer has been offering markdowns all week in the lead-up to Black Friday, including today’s 60-percent-off sale on winter clothes. Expect to see even deeper discounts through the weekend.

JCPenney: In addition to other sales, fine jewelry is marked down up to 80 percent and select major appliances are 40 percent off. Stores will also be holding giveaways early Thanksgiving morning for coupons worth up to $500.

Jet: Check the online retailer’s Black Friday Deals page for markdowns on everything from toys to gift sets to electronics.

Kohl’s: Get $15 in Kohl’s cash for every $50 you spend on markdowns storewide, from jewelry to toys to electronics.

Levi’s: Get 40 percent off everything with the code INDIGO40 through Sunday.

Lord and Taylor: The British department store’s Black Friday sale is already going strong, with 40 percent of women’s apparel, 55 percent off cold weather accessories and free shipping on every order.

Macy’s: Save 20 percent until Saturday when you use the code HURRY.

Nordstrom: Black Friday deal-seekers will get an extra 20 percent off select sale items and free shipping at Nordstrom this year. Shoppers should also check Nordstrom’s Black Friday deals page to see which designers the department store will be discounting on Black Friday. So far, the list includes Ted Baker London, Free People, Topshop and Adidas.

Nordstrom Rack: The outlet store will be offering even steeper markdowns than usual on brands like Vince, Marc Jacobs and Sam Edelman. Plus, if you subscribe to Nordstrom Rack’s emails, you’ll get an extra 30 percent off select items during Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Old Navy: From Wednesday through Friday, customers will receive 50 percent off their entire purchase in stores and online. Thousands of styles have also been marked down to $10 or less. On Saturday and Sunday, OldNavy.com will offer 40 percent off everything, and on Monday, everything online will be half off.

Parachute Home: The online-only home goods retailer is offering 20 percent off everything but gift cards and gift card sets from midnight after Thanksgiving through Monday.

Rachel Roy: From Wednesday through Saturday, take 30 percent off sitewide and enjoy special markdowns. Sunday and Monday will see even greater discounts of 40 percent sitewide.

Samsung: Black Friday pricing is already live on the Samsung site. Deals include a 55-inch 4K TV for $800 less than usual.

Saks Off Fifth: The discount retailer is dropping prices even further from Black Friday through Cyber Monday. Women’s designer apparel will be half off and select designer jeans will be $89.99 or less, among other deals.

Scentbird: Buy one, get one fragrance free through November 28.

Secret Escapes: Though you can always find great deals on hotels and getaways on this travel retailer’s site, Secret Escapes is kicking it up a notch with their 24-hour Black Friday sale. Check their site on Friday for discounts of up to 70 percent on accommodations around the world.

Target: Spend $50 or more on Black Friday to get 20 percent off your next shopping trip. Shoppers will find huge markdowns storewide, including 13 TVs priced under $300 and a free $250 Target gift card with the purchase of an iPhone 8 or 8 Plus. REDCard members also get early access to online deals on Wednesday.

Topshop: Save up to 50 percent off select categories online.

Uniqlo: The store hasn’t yet released their list of Black Friday deals, but the pre-sale includes discounts on HEATTECH staples, cozy winter garments and down coats through Wednesday.

Walmart: Black Friday at the superstore actually begins on Thanksgiving Day—all day online and 6pm in stores. Deals include the Hover-1 Freedom Electric Scooter for just $148, a 55-inch Sharp 4K TV for $298 and the Google Home Mini for $29.

Wildfang: Take 25 percent off sitewide on Black Friday and search for markdowns of up to 75 percent on Cyber Monday.