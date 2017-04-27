Amanda Lepore talks new book, transgender rights movement and more

On the heels of the publication of her autobiographical book, Doll Parts, queer nightlife icon and David LaChapelle muse Amanda Lepore opens up about her sex change, her future projects and how she really feels about being affiliated with Caitlyn Jenner.

Your writing exudes confidence. Where does it come from?

I kept myself surrounded by good people and friends that encouraged and believed in me. [They] were positive influences. Working with [photographer] David LaChapelle boosted my confidence, [which] has grown over the years along with my experiences.

Doll Parts features some hilarious sidebars about a variety of topics. Let’s make one up right now about your yoga practice.

Well, I always put on a lot of perfume since people don’t always smell so great. I still dress like me, lots of cleavage and lipstick, I just have to get ready quickly—let’s call this sidebar “Glamour in a hurry.”

You learned about sex change procedures when you were 10 and had one at age 17, relatively early. How do you feel about that decision now?

I wish I could have done it even earlier, like when I was 5 years old. Well, the dilating might have been too much. I think transitioning and starting the hormones at an earlier age would help ease the adjustments your body makes as it grows older.

Your mom was a paranoid schizophrenic. How has that impacted your outlook on mental health?

Mental health is extremely important. I like to stay clear-headed. We are what our minds are. I think [that] a lot of people who are unhappy turn to drugs and alcohol […] and, unfortunately, for some it becomes a pattern.

How do you feel about being associated with Laverne Cox and Caitlyn Jenner in terms of the transgender civil rights movement?

I don’t consider myself to be political. I think just being me is enough of a political statement and sets me apart from the other girls. My statement is: Tons of makeup and high heels.

What’s next for Amanda Lepore?

Continue doing what I am doing: Being an international blonde bombshell traveling and performing all over the world. In-between travels, I have been in the studio working on new music. I am hoping to have new songs out over the summer or early fall. Stay tuned!

Grab a copy of Doll Parts right here.