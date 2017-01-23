'Star Wars: Episode VIII' has a title: 'The Last Jedi'

via GIPHY

After months of rumors, the eighth film in the official non-spinoff Star Wars saga has a name, and it's one set to have fans drooling.

Star Wars: Episode VIII will be called The Last Jedi.

To whom does the title refer? We have no friggin' idea. And, as usual, Lucasfilm is keeping mum. Could it be Daisy Ridley's Rey? Could it be Luke Skywalker, who—spoiler alert for the two people who didn't see it—made a triumphant return at the ned of The Force Awakens?

Or could it be someone else entirely?

Start speculating, people.