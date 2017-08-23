Taylor Swift finally revealed all the details of her new album

A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Aug 23, 2017 at 9:39am PDT

For a few days now, Taylor Swift has been distracting our all-consuming focus on solar eclipses with cryptic, soundless Instagram posts teasing...something. The messages, in three parts, revealed the tail, body and eventually head of a snake. That image's meaning is still unclear, but we can confirm that the eclipse of the century did in fact bring with it a new Taylor Swift album. According to the singer's Instagram, the record, Reputation, is due November 10. The first single will be out the night of Thursday, August 24. Yes, that's tomorrow.

As for the title, there's sure to be plenty of speculation about whether it refers to her public disagreement with Kim and Kanye over the lyrics to "Famous," Swift's recent successful counter-suit against a radio DJ whom she accused of sexual assault or something else entirely.